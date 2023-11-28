UK-France biodiversity credit panel calls for views on pricing, stewardship, offsets

A UK-French led initiative on an international biodiversity credit market has launched a ‘call for views’ to help it address the challenges in scaling the market on topics including pricing, stewardship, and offsets.

In a public consultation launched this week, the International Advisory Panel on Biodiversity Credits (IAPB) asked 40 questions to help inform the work of its five working groups on measurement, supply, demand, stewardship, and governance. The deadline for responses is Jan 12.

In June, the UK and France announced they were planning a panel that would present a concept of a global biodiversity credit markets at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, which starts this week, ahead of a final set of recommendations to be presented at the biodiversity COP16 next year.

The process is watched with great interest as the outcome is likely to shape the fundamental design of a global voluntary nature market, and its initial consultation round is proving indications on which issues the panel is focusing on.

IAPB aims to “encourage enabling policy and regulatory mechanisms that are credible, timely, and coherent on an international level”, it said in the call for views.

Views from Indigenous Peoples and local communities (IPLCs) from the Global South are “particularly welcome”, co-chair Sylvie Goulard said in a statement.

PRICING

Fair participation in the market by IPLCs and project developers could be promoted by profit-sharing contracts, IAPB said, adding that securing an equitable distribution of rewards, with an “adequate price”, is required to ensure the integrity of the market.

The panel asked what “minimum enabling policy and governance conditions” can deliver equitable biodiversity credit markets.

“How can biodiversity credit markets provide IPLCs with benefits beyond revenue, like access to technical assistance, financing, credit, and essential services for broader socio-economic empowerment?” it asked.

OFFSETS

The panel deliberately did not define ‘biodiversity credits’ in the call for views, in a bid to attract a broad range of responses including what some may term ‘nature’ and ‘offsets’, it said.

“We also acknowledge that some definitions of biodiversity credits consider credits and offsets to be different from one another, whereas others consider offsets to be a subset of biodiversity credits.”

IAPB is aware some regulations include requirements to use biodiversity offsets, it said. For example, the UK’s biodiversity net gain (BNG) mechanism will require developers to achieve 10% net improvement to biodiversity from Jan. 2024.

TRADING

The tradability of biodiversity credits formed a central part of the call for views.

Questions considered:

What type of trading should be facilitated – for example over-the-counter, through an exchange, and/or secondary trading – and should it differ in international and domestic settings?

Are there other ways to conceptualise biodiversity credit markets other than voluntary and/or compliance that we should consider?

Will there be enough demand to support and scale markets on a purely voluntary basis, or is regulation/other types of public sector incentive necessary?

Investment at scale in biodiversity markets requires a “significant increase” in demand for biodiversity credits, IAPB said.

However, there are signs that private sector demand for innovative ways to finance biodiversity is growing, it said.

These may be driven by the need to align with the COP15 final agreement last December, nature positive ambitions, or comply with sustainability regulations, it said, pointing outs its project is “as ambitious as it is complex”.

“We want to gather views on a set of critical questions and provide an opportunity for valuable inputs to help guide the work of the panel in order to scale up high-integrity biodiversity credits markets at pace,” Co-chair Amelia Fawcett said in a statement.

The panel has 21 members from across finance, non-profits, and NGOs, and is scheduled to present its work so far on the sidelines of climate COP28 in Dubai on Dec. 4.

By Thomas Cox – t.cox@carbon-pulse.com

