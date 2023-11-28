India needs $101 bln in additional funding to get on track to net zero, report says

Published 18:31 on November 28, 2023 / Last updated at 13:40 on November 28, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC

India has pledged to triple its renewable energy capacity by 2030 as part of efforts to meet climate targets, but needs to spend $101 billion more than planned this decade to align itself with the International Energy Agency’s pathway to meeting its 2070 net zero target, according to a report released Wednesday.