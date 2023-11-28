COP28: PREVIEW – Article 6 negotiations to focus on technicals of international carbon trade

Published 16:59 on November 28, 2023 / Last updated at 16:59 on November 28, 2023 / Roy Manuell

With the UN body mandated to shape the carbon crediting mechanism under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement having already produced its final recommendations, the focus on markets in negotiations at COP28 will be on finalising technical details relating to the international trade of units, such as determining the rules around national authorisation of transactions, the transparency of reporting, and establishing safeguards for the mechanism.