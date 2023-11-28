Japanese lab study confirms DAC process in concrete
Published 04:42 on November 28, 2023 / Last updated at 04:42 on November 28, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Voluntary
A Japanese peer-reviewed study has verified direct air capture (DAC) of carbon occurring in the chemical process for manufacturing concrete, which it said could be useful for the industrial sector or countries looking to offset their emissions.
A Japanese peer-reviewed study has verified direct air capture (DAC) of carbon occurring in the chemical process for manufacturing concrete, which it said could be useful for the industrial sector or countries looking to offset their emissions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.