Paper casts doubt on PNG’s carbon projects and govt’s ability to oversee them
Published 00:16 on November 28, 2023 / Last updated at 01:31 on November 28, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
An academic discussion paper has questioned the veracity of the REDD+ carbon projects being developed in Papua New Guinea and argued regulations being introduced to manage them will do little to improve their governance.
An academic discussion paper has questioned the veracity of the REDD+ carbon projects being developed in Papua New Guinea and argued regulations being introduced to manage them will do little to improve their governance.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.