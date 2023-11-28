EU co-legislators strike partial provisional deal on gas and hydrogen markets
Published 10:27 on November 28, 2023 / Last updated at 10:42 on November 28, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, EU ETS, International
EU co-legislators in the early hours of Tuesday reached a provisional political agreement to set common internal market rules for gas and hydrogen, after extensive closed-door negotiations that left some elements still to be concluded.
EU co-legislators in the early hours of Tuesday reached a provisional political agreement to set common internal market rules for gas and hydrogen, after extensive closed-door negotiations that left some elements still to be concluded.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.