EU to publish plan to help power grids handle the coming influx of renewables
Published 14:58 on November 24, 2023 / Last updated at 14:59 on November 24, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission will put forward an action plan for upgrading the bloc's electricity grids in which it estimates €584 billion in investments are necessary by 2030 to deal with the influx of renewable energy, according to a leaked document seen by Carbon Pulse.
The European Commission will put forward an action plan for upgrading the bloc's electricity grids in which it estimates €584 billion in investments are necessary by 2030 to deal with the influx of renewable energy, according to a leaked document seen by Carbon Pulse.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.