Banks should support national biodiversity strategies, UNEP says

Banks should set targets supporting countries’ national biodiversity strategies, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said in its new nature target-setting guidance, released Wednesday.

Alignment of banks with national biodiversity priorities is “critical” due to nature being localised, unlike climate, UNEP said.

At COP15 in December, countries agreed to update their National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) to align with the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) that was finalised at the event.

In Wednesday’s guidance, UNEP asked banks to act to support the agreement through setting portfolio-wide targets using its guidance. It published the document with the Principles for Responsible Banking (PRB), whose 130 signatories represent almost half of the world’s banking assets.

The document expands the scope of PRB guidance to setting targets beyond biodiversity to include freshwater, forests, and oceans.

“Banks should be aware that they should align with the GBF, and the respective national biodiversity priorities of any country that they are headquartered in, and/or providing finance to,” the guidance said.

“Parties are encouraged to adopt the revised or updated NBSAPs as policy and/or legal instruments and to mainstream them … with broader strategies and plans.”

These documents should help guide banks to finance nature-positive activities, similar to the Nationally Determined Contributions in climate.

Only the EU, Hungary, Japan, Luxembourg, and Spain have revised their plans since COP15, according to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) website.

Banks should “not be discouraged” from acting on nature if an NBSAP is still in development as this represents an opportunity for closer stakeholder engagement, the guidance said.

“In the case that there is no updated NBSAP, banks should generally align with the GBF goals and targets, and refer to the previous version of the NBSAP.”

The 34 members of the PRB are encouraged to “take action now”, using the guidance to “begin to set practice targets for nature” aiming for a more nature-positive future, the guidance said.

“Although no suggested action or target is mandatory for PRB banks, it is expected that members, particularly larger banks that are more advanced, begin to take action and meet headline targets as part of their commitment to the [PRB] Principles.”

This guidance is based on discussions by the PRB nature target-setting working group, whose members include BNP Paribas, Santander, and UBS.

Examples of the headline targets, all of which align with the GBF, include:

Develop and implement risk management and associated policies and due diligence systems for all identified sectors with a high impact on nature

Engage formally with [X] largest financing clients, in identified priority sectors, on their material nature-related impacts and dependencies.

Provide [X] million/billion volume of lending/capital markets facilitation to contribute to closing the biodiversity funding gap

“As major financiers of economic activity, banks must be at the forefront of shifting financial flows to incentivise nature gain, rather than nature loss,” the guidance said.

“Banks have a key role to play in achieving the 23 targets underpinning the goals specified within the GBF, in part due to their activities in high impact sectors, their high levels of financing in emerging markets, and their power to direct financial flows towards nature-positive activities.”

