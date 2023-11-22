EU lawmakers reject proposal to limit bloc’s use of pesticides

The European Parliament rejected a text for a proposal to limit EU use of pesticides on Wednesday, in a vote that divided lawmakers amid similar tensions to those seen earlier in the year for the bloc’s nature restoration bill.

The full Parliament voted to entirely reject the European Commission’s proposal by 299 votes against, 207 in favour, and 121 abstentions.

“This is a dark day for the health of society as a whole, for the environment, and also for farmers who need to be freed from the terms of agro industry,” commented the Parliament’s rapporteur Sarah Wiener (Greens), who has been steering the proposal through the assembly.

Wiener asked a referral back to environment committee for reconsideration, but MEPs even rejected that option.

A day ahead of the vote, a debate showed MEPs were divided over the effects that the bill would have on farming. In particular, the centre-right EPP group criticised Wiener’s proposal, arguing it would have threatened food security.

With this vote, Parliament has closed its first reading without taking a position, a move that at best is likely to considerably delay the passage of the bill.

If the Council of member states formally adopts its general approach at first reading, the file will come back to Parliament for the second reading.

A Council spokesperson had told Carbon Pulse that the aim is to reach a general approach at December’s meeting of the Agrifish Council. In the meantime, technical sessions are scheduled at working party level, where the Spanish presidency may propose a compromise text.

