Emissions simulator platform launched to simplify international climate compliance for ship operators
Published 11:04 on November 22, 2023 / Last updated at 11:06 on November 22, 2023 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, EU ETS, International, Shipping
Ship operators can optimise environmental performance and reduce emissions across entire fleets, helping them to more easily comply with international climate regulations, using a new simulator platform launched Wednesday that will later be adjusted to assist with EU ETS compliance.
