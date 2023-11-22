EY report claims nature-positive Australia could see A$47 bln in benefits

A report by consultants EY has found that Australia’s carbon market is unlikely to deliver significant nature repair under current settings, but claimed becoming a nature-positive economy could boost Australia’s national income by A$47 billion ($30.7 bln) by 2050.

The report, “Creating a Nature-Positive Advantage”, uses the term nature-positive to describe a world where natural systems and ecological communities, as a whole, are being restored and regenerating, rather than declining – as is currently the case, particularly in Australia.

It modelled three scenarios, a carbon-focused scenario – which represented current policy settings and assumed no public or private sector biodiversity co-payments – and a balanced-approach scenario, which imposed a levy on all carbon sequestration to go to nature repair.

The final scenario was habitat-focused – whereby the carbon market only allowed mixed species planting, without a biodiversity fund to drive prioritisation.

Under the balanced scenario, EY claimed that seven times more native habitat could be restored, but at an opportunity cost of 20% less carbon mitigated in 2050 compared to the current carbon-focused approach.

“This area of habitat restoration would reduce extinction risk by 8%, while still delivering substantial financial gains to landholders, and reducing the total extent of land use change,” the report said.

A balanced approach could achieve a 25% increase in native habitat in regions facing the most severe pressures from past habitat loss, according to EY’s analysis.

Meanwhile, a habitat-focused approach would deliver around 10 times the area of habitat, but would only reduce carbon sequestration by two-thirds.

“This analysis tells us that, while carbon markets are crucial and can support nature restoration at scale, they are unlikely to deliver significant nature repair under current settings,” it said.

The report was backed up claims made by carbon project developers who have argued that current Australian Carbon Credit Unit (ACCU) methodologies are ill-suited to encourage biodiversity restoration.

EY said achieving a nature-positive pathway will require governments to establish a coherent set of policy tools that work together to protect what cannot be replaced, and to build on this to enhance and restore Australia’s natural systems.

The analysis said this would include standards, regulations, market-based incentives, and government grant funding.

It also said “urgent action” was needed to improve environmental protections in Australia’s Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, which the government is currently consulting on.

The government’s legislation on a voluntary nature repair market scheme has been delayed until next year, as a Senate committee continues to scrutinise its merits.

EY’s analysis emphasised that biodiversity was less fungible than carbon, and referred to biodiversity credits as markets intended to resource genuine additional gains for biodiversity, without seeking to offset negative impacts in another location.

It also noted that while a well-designed nature repair market could target benefits to regions where natural systems are most at risk, it would require public sector spending to act as a source of demand.

GOOD REP

The analysis assumed that reversing nature loss and restoring native habitat would earn Australia a reputation as a “global nature-positive leader” and boost demand for Australian food and fibre exports and inbound international tourism.

EY noted that Australia’s top 10 trading partners and export markets have now committed to the Global Biodiversity Framework, and many are in the process of developing sustainable finance taxonomies with environmental and biodiversity related criteria.

“This offers Australia new opportunities to harness rising global demands for products aligned to conservation outcomes,” it said.

Creating a nature-positive economy could boost national incomes from tourism by A$12 bln, a 31% increase in agricultural profits, while restoring more than 11 mln hectares of native habitat and removing more than 130 mln tonnes of carbon emissions from the atmosphere, according to EY.

“This translates into a nature-positive economic dividend of A$47 bln in national income a year by 2050,” the report said.

The report was written by Emma Herd, EY Net Zero Centre co-leader and partner, and Associate Partner Steve Hatfield-Dodds.

Hatfield-Dodds was on the panel of Australia’s independent review into the ACCU market last year, which called for sweeping changes while at the same time found the scheme to be “fundamentally well-designed”.

Media reports and commentators have raised issue with EY’s closeness with many facets of Australia’s carbon industry, being on the board of industry body the Carbon Market Institute, and being tasked by current and former governments to review and audit many aspects of its climate and environmental policies.

The reputational standing of the “Big Four” consultancy firms in Australia is particularly low, after rival PwC earlier this year was found to be sharing confidential government information with clients to help them avoid paying tax.

PwC released a report last year which claimed that a biodiversity market in Australia could unlock A$137 bln in finance by 2050.

However, PWC was forced to walk back those claims after it was revealed that figure was over-inflated, and that much of the financial flows would be from direct spending from government, environmental NGOs, and charitable donations, rather than by market-based mechanisms.

By Mark Tilly – mark@carbon-pulse.com

*** Click here to sign up to our twice-weekly biodiversity newsletter ***