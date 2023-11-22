Australian oil and gas firm signs with pipeline company to progress third-party CO2 sources for CCS plant
Published 03:43 on November 22, 2023 / Last updated at 03:43 on November 22, 2023 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia’s Santos has signed an agreement with one of the country’s largest pipeline operators to look at developing more CO2 infrastructure to service its planned carbon capture and storage facility at the Moomba gas plant.
