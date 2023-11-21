Canada sets aside up to C$7 bln to issue carbon contracts for difference
Published 23:40 on November 21, 2023 / Last updated at 23:52 on November 21, 2023 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes
The Canada Growth Fund, a C$15 billion public investment vehicle, will allocate almost half of its capital to issue carbon contracts for difference (CCfDs) and offtake agreements, according to the federal government’s 2023 fall economic statement released Tuesday.
The Canada Growth Fund, a C$15 billion public investment vehicle, will allocate almost half of its capital to issue carbon contracts for difference (CCfDs) and offtake agreements, according to the federal government’s 2023 fall economic statement released Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.