RGGI compliance entities’ permit shortfall widens after Q3 auction
Published 21:39 on November 21, 2023 / Last updated at 21:43 on November 21, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
Allowance holdings of power sector emitters under the RGGI carbon market increased at the end of the third quarter even as their estimated short position widened, while traded volumes cratered through Q3, according to a report published Tuesday.
