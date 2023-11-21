Far-right, anti-climate policy party’s sudden ascent disrupts Dutch election campaign

Published 19:53 on November 21, 2023 / Last updated at 19:53 on November 21, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

Whether the Netherlands adopts a more ambitious climate agenda than that of the outgoing government will hinge on how much the electorate engages in tactical voting to keep the extreme right-wing out of government, as polls reveal a surge in popularity for the populist, anti-climate policy Party For Freedom (PVV) ahead of Wednesday's vote.