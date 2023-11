US forest management strategies may negatively impact carbon sequestration, study warns

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Tree-planting initiatives to increase CO2 sequestration, as part of forest management strategies supported by recent US legislation, may not offset the carbon emitted from related efforts to reduce the risk of wildfires, a new study warns.