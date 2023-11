Euro Markets: EUAs slide towards year-to-date low under pressure from weakening gas prices

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Carbon prices in Europe tumbled on Tuesday approaching once more the year-to-date low reached at the start of the month, due to a weak auction and pressure from a declining natural gas market, with participants again eyeing Wednesday's Commitment of Traders report for insight into speculative activity.