Euro Markets: EUAs slide towards year-to-date low under pressure from weakening gas prices
Published 17:23 on November 21, 2023 / Last updated at 17:50 on November 21, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
Carbon prices in Europe tumbled on Tuesday approaching once more the year-to-date low reached at the start of the month, due to a weak auction and pressure from a declining natural gas market, with participants again eyeing Wednesday's Commitment of Traders report for insight into speculative activity.
