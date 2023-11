ANALYSIS: EU utilities post double-digit drop in ETS-covered generation as hedging uncertainty adds to bearish mix

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Eight of the largest fossil burning power companies in the EU each posted a year-on-year drop in ETS-covered output in excess of 14% over the first nine months of the year, leading analysts to consider the impact on EUAs of the increasing uncertainty of estimating utility emissions in light of clean energy expansion, and the bearish potential of a continued decline in forward hedging from the sector.