ANALYSIS: EU utilities post double-digit drop in ETS-covered generation as hedging uncertainty adds to bearish mix
Published 16:18 on November 21, 2023 / Last updated at 16:18 on November 21, 2023 / Roy Manuell / EMEA, EU ETS
Eight of the largest fossil burning power companies in the EU each posted a year-on-year drop in ETS-covered output in excess of 14% over the first nine months of the year, leading analysts to consider the impact on EUAs of the increasing uncertainty of estimating utility emissions in light of clean energy expansion, and the bearish potential of a continued decline in forward hedging from the sector.
