Indonesia takes another step to realising $20 bln JETP
Published 08:51 on November 21, 2023 / Last updated at 09:14 on November 21, 2023 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Other APAC
Indonesia has launched its Comprehensive Investment and Policy Plan (CIPP) under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), which includes a $20-billion plan to invest in renewables as part of efforts to rid its power sector of coal.
Indonesia has launched its Comprehensive Investment and Policy Plan (CIPP) under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), which includes a $20-billion plan to invest in renewables as part of efforts to rid its power sector of coal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.