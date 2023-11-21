South Korean carbon project developer gets listed on domestic exchange, eyes Article 6 investments
Published 07:26 on November 21, 2023 / Last updated at 09:17 on November 21, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Bavardage, International, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Voluntary
A major carbon credit project developer and trader in South Korea on Tuesday made its debut on a major domestic exchange, with plans to secure more carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
A major carbon credit project developer and trader in South Korea on Tuesday made its debut on a major domestic exchange, with plans to secure more carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.