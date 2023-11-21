ID Market: National carbon exchange remains quiet two months after launch, but operator expects bigger things to come

Published 05:31 on November 21, 2023 / Last updated at 05:31 on November 21, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, Voluntary

Nearly two months since the official launch of Indonesia’s national carbon exchange the platform has seen little trading activity, with its operator and market participants raising several key issues holding it back, however growing international interest and further regulatory development will see the market grow, they said.