Carbon Project Manager, AGL – Docklands, Vic, Australia

Powering Australian Life.

At AGL, we believe energy makes life better. That’s why we’re passionate about powering the way Australians live, work and move.

Like you, we believe that the world is going through extraordinary challenges. We don’t shy away from the tough questions and we consider the answers carefully. We work in partnership with our customers and communities, and take action to shape a better future for all.

As life changes, we join the change, constantly evolving over 185 years. Today we bring all that know-how to transform how Australians produce, share and consume energy. We’re investing in new ideas, partnerships and infrastructure – renewing and expanding our portfolio of sources and products to help make them more sustainable, reliable, affordable and useful.

We’ll continue to innovate in energy and other essential services to enhance the way Australians live, and to help preserve the world around us for future generations.

About The Role

As the Carbon Project Manager, you will join AGL’s growing in-house carbon project development team to advise and lead the development of carbon (Australian Carbon Credit Units / ACCU) projects throughout the project lifecycle across a range of current and future methodologies.

What You’ll Be Doing

• Conduct comprehensive due diligence into all elements of carbon projects including carbon forecasts, monitoring, reporting, verification, certification strategy and design

• Provide input into commercial decision making regarding ACCU development by providing detailed assessments of key risks, mitigations and impacts on carbon forecasts

• Opportunity identification and screening

• Project development

• Ongoing land maintenance and relationship management

• Working collaboratively with project teams including development, engineering, technical, legal, commercial functions

About You

You will be experienced in carbon project development and management, forestry, agriculture, environmental science or climate policy with subject matter expertise in environmental markets and the implementation of natural climate solutions. You will have sound understanding of ACCU vegetation methods, including Human Induced Regeneration and Environmental Planning methodologies.

What You’ll Bring To The Table

• Professional experience with nature-based carbon project management and implementation and direct experience in managing project certification processes

• Experience in the end-to-end registration process for carbon projects under Australian regulation

• Expertise in digital monitoring and evaluation technologies (remote sensing, FullCAM, GIS, LiDAR etc) and the development of monitoring protocols and data collection

• Maintain, organise and analyse data related to ACCU generation ensuring accuracy and alignment with project protocols

• Advanced written and verbal communication skills and attention to detail

• Proven experience to design, prioritise and deliver to deliver, while working with multiple work streams and stakeholders

• Intermediate to advanced MS Office skills. GIS software experience is an advantage

• Tertiary qualifications in Environmental Science, Engineering, Project Management or similar

• A current drivers licence and the ability to travel throughout Australia

We’d love to see your application, submitted by Monday 4th December.

Inclusion at AGL

At AGL, all employees are encouraged to be themselves and to bring their whole selves to work every day. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples, people living with disability, culturally and linguistically diverse people and people of the LGBTQ+ community, including transgender, gender diverse, and intersex people.

AGL has a commitment to maintain a diverse workforce, and welcomes the opportunity for applicants to share their lived experiences. We also recognise that some applicants may not wish to disclose, and we respect their decision. To learn more about reasonable adjustments that can be offered throughout the recruitment process, please visit: http://www.agl.com.au/content/dam/digital/agl/documents/about-agl/who-we-are/our-commitments/230417-reasonable-adjustments-guidelines.pdf

AGL is a Circle Back Initiative employer – we commit to respond to every applicant.

