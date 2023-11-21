Carbon Finance Project Manager, Nexus for Development – Phnom Penh

ABOUT NEXUS FOR DEVELOPMENT

Nexus provides innovative and affordable financing solutions to local SMEs and social enterprises that provide clean energy, water and waste solutions to low-income households and underserved communities across Southeast Asia. We are based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and collaborate with partners in the region and around the world to create and deploy innovative financing tools to scale locally driven solutions.

Since our founding in 2009 by an alliance of development organizations, our expertise has evolved to offer a range of technical and financial services that support the growth and impact of our partners. We offer a niche suite of professional services including carbon finance, fund management, innovative finance, and capacity-building. As an employer, we offer continuous learning and professional development.

To achieve our mission, Nexus engages with several international actors including:

• Development practitioners (social enterprises, NGOs)

• Private sectors companies and corporates, investors, and donors

• Researchers, policy makers and international standards and associations

For more information, visit http://www.nexusfordevelopment.org/

POSITION DESCRIPTION

Nexus seeks a dynamic and driven Carbon Finance Project Manager (“Project Manager”) to manage and execute against a portfolio of carbon finance projects in Southeast Asia.

The Project Manager will support Nexus’ carbon finance activities, with a focus on sourcing, developing, and monitoring carbon finance projects from beginning to end. The position holder will be a key contributor throughout the deal cycle with the following core responsibilities: 1) emission reduction modelling, 2) support on sourcing and origination, 3) project management 4) support on creation/modification to project documentation and partner negotiations, and 5) monitoring of methodologies and industry trends.

We have a strong pipeline, and the Project Manager will have the opportunity to participate in a range of deals that are at varying stages.

Working closely with the technical team and reporting to the Head of Carbon Finance, the ideal candidate will take an interest in and contribute to the strategy of both ongoing projects and new business development.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

CARBON PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

• Conduct screening analyses of projects to identify basic eligibility for carbon certification, potential methodologies, estimated emission reductions, and estimated resources required for development.

• In addition to learning and executing against technical criteria of a carbon project, the candidate will also consider and weigh the socio-environmental benefits of projects and factor these into assessments of candidate projects.

• Work with and manage project partners (VVB, registries) through the carbon project cycle from design stage to issuance of carbon credits including assisting the team in designing baseline and monitoring surveys, developing project design documents, monitoring reports, conducting validation and verification field visits, etc.

• Manage co-benefits information and data collection on projects for coordination with the Carbon Finance team and the Communications Manager, i.e. social return on investment and SDG impacts.

TECHNICAL SUPPORT

• Participate in the preparation of PDD, POA, VPA, monitoring and reporting activities for external and internal purposes;

• Support the carbon credit sales function by sharing technical information and supporting information requests from carbon buyers;

• Support both the internal Finance and Carbon Finance teams with estimating costs, timelines, and capacity for new and existing project development;

• Project planning and resource management – deliver on projects successfully with strong time management skills; and

• Stay up to date with carbon market news and developments including technical methodology updates to new opportunities for project development.

KEY REQUIREMENTS

Competitive candidates will have:

WORK EXPERIENCE

• At least 3 years’ work experience in corporate or nonprofit sector with experience in carbon project management.

• Knowledge about VCM and carbon project methodologies (Gold Standard or Verra a plus).

• Familiarity with or eagerness to learn about various technologies in the sectors of clean energy, water, reforestation, blue carbon, regenerative agriculture and waste management, in particular those most relevant in a development context and demonstrating most market potential for carbon finance scalability.

CARBON PROJECT TECHNICAL SKILLS

• Market intelligence and expertise in methodologies.

• Emission and cost modelling skills; advanced user of Microsoft Office, specifically with Microsoft Excel to conduct data analysis and emission reduction model development.

• Experience with managing workplans and project management.

• Comfortable with providing budget calculations.

• Experience working with contracts and legal agreements.

PERSONAL SKILLS

• Innovative mindset with ability to approach problems by applying critical thinking and analysis;

• Proactive, problem-solving and willingness to adapt in an evolving role;

• Team player, at ease working in a small structure where tasks and responsibilities are shared as needed;

• Interpersonal and negotiation skills;

• Able to create and manage strong and productive relationships with stakeholders;

• Ability to summarize and communicate complex information in a simple and engaging way;

• Fluent in English, both verbal and written. Knowledge of other languages (e.g. Khmer or other Southeast Asian languages) a plus.

THE OPPORTUNITY OFFERS

• Flexible work environment

• 40 days of annual leave including public holidays

• Training allowance

• Flight home provided for international staff after each year of work

• Visa provided

• Work Group Person Accident insurance

• Health insurance and travel insurance

• Support for childcare

POSITION SUMMARY

Role Title: Carbon Finance Project Manager

Location: Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Some regional travel expected

Reporting to: Head of Carbon Finance

Direct reports: None

Term: Permanent position under Cambodian law. Minimum commitment of two years requested.

Remuneration Package: Negotiable

Start date: ASAP

HOW TO APPLY

To apply, please submit your indication of interest to our recruiting team. A cover letter should address how you meet the key qualifications and requirements of this position by providing examples from previous roles. We encourage all qualified applicants – local and international – to apply.

