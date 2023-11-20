US charity calls for project proposals on forest and community revitalisation
Published 23:04 on November 20, 2023 / Last updated at 23:28 on November 20, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A South Carolina-based philanthropic endowment announced a request for proposals (RFP) on Monday as part of its new Impact Investing Program that seeks to deploy $5 million by 2024 to advance sustainable transformation of forests and forest-reliant communities.
