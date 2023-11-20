California gasoline sales rise at slower pace in August, while diesel’s decline decelerates
Published 21:37 on November 20, 2023 / Last updated at 21:37 on November 20, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
California gasoline sales and emissions increased only slightly in August compared to the previous year, while diesel consumption and greenhouse gas output lagged 2022 levels by the smallest margins seen so far this year, according to state data published Monday.
