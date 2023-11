Government climate pledges are too reliant on land-based carbon sinks -report

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Greater pressure should be placed in COP28 negotiations on countries to deliver fast and effective emissions reductions by phasing out fossil fuels and transitioning to low-carbon industry, seeing as a small number of high-emitting, high-income nations are overly reliant on land use to offset emissions in their climate pledges, according to a report published on Tuesday.