Government climate pledges are too reliant on land-based carbon sinks -report

Published 04:00 on November 21, 2023 / Last updated at 18:05 on November 20, 2023 / Bryony Collins / Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, Climate Talks, International, Middle East, Nature-based

Greater pressure should be placed in COP28 negotiations on countries to deliver fast and effective emissions reductions by phasing out fossil fuels and transitioning to low-carbon industry, seeing as a small number of high-emitting, high-income nations are overly reliant on land use to offset emissions in their climate pledges, according to a report published on Tuesday.