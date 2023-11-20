EU extends state aid flexibility for another six months
Published 17:26 on November 20, 2023 / Last updated at 17:26 on November 20, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, International
The European Commission has extended part of the bloc’s state aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework by six months, meaning member states can continue providing additional support to certain EU ETS-covered entities hit by the energy crisis and ongoing war in Ukraine.
The European Commission has extended part of the bloc’s state aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework by six months, meaning member states can continue providing additional support to certain EU ETS-covered entities hit by the energy crisis and ongoing war in Ukraine.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.