Japan approves 26 new projects under domestic offset scheme
Published 10:07 on November 20, 2023 / Last updated at 10:24 on November 20, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, Japan
Japan has given the green light to the registration of 26 projects under the J-Credit scheme, which could generate roughly 3.1 million carbon credits over their lifetimes, as the country is seeking to expand the supply of domestically issued offsets.
