Fossil fuels dominant but falling in China Belt & Road Initiative overseas power projects -report
Published 07:05 on November 20, 2023 / Last updated at 09:22 on November 20, 2023 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China, International, Other APAC
More than half the installed power capacity from the China-initiated Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is coal and gas, though their share has declined over the past two years, a report by energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie has found.
