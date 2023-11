Wildlife Works Carbon sacks two employees in relation to sexual abuse allegations at Kasigau Corridor

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Carbon project developer Wildlife Works Carbon (WWC) has fired two staff members at the Kasigau Corridor REDD project in Kenya in relation to its ongoing investigation into sexual harassment and abuse allegations, the company said Monday, whilst apologising to the individuals affected.