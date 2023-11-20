Wildlife Works Carbon sacks two employees in relation to sexual abuse allegations at Kasigau Corridor
Published 05:53 on November 20, 2023 / Last updated at 09:14 on November 20, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Africa, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
Carbon project developer Wildlife Works Carbon (WWC) has fired two staff members at the Kasigau Corridor REDD project in Kenya in relation to its ongoing investigation into sexual harassment and abuse allegations, the company said Monday, whilst apologising to the individuals affected.
