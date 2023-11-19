Feature Writer/Sub-Editor, Carbon Pulse – North America

We are looking for an experienced Feature Writer/Sub-Editor based in North America to help us bolster and expand our coverage of carbon and other environmental markets.

Location: North America (Remote)

Job type: Full-time

Salary: Annual, commensurate with experience

Bonus: Discretionary based on individual and company performance

Want to work for a specialist news agency with a strong reputation in a fast growing market?

Carbon Pulse is an online, subscription-based service dedicated to providing in-depth news and intelligence about carbon pricing initiatives and climate change policies around the world. We are committed to delivering accurate, timely, and insightful information to our readers, helping them stay informed and make strategic decisions.

Founded in 2015, our unrivalled coverage focuses mainly on emissions trading markets and other methods of using taxes and market-based mechanisms to cut greenhouse gas output, though we have expanded into other markets including biodiversity.

The ideal candidate will have excellent written, reading, and communication skills; a passion for environmental issues; and a strong desire to succeed in a fast-paced news environment.

They should also have a minimum five years experience in news reporting, and a minimum two years experience in sub-editing.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reporting (~50%)

News reporting will also make up a significant portion of this role, with a focus on “initiative” pieces (eg. features, analyses, interviews, briefings)

You are required to chase emerging or compelling stories, conduct interviews and develop wider, in-depth analysis pieces based on larger issues or identified trends.

Areas of coverage will include:

Voluntary carbon markets

Compliance (cap-and-trade) markets

Carbon taxes or CBAM initiatives

Climate change policy on international, national/federal, state/provincial, corporate, and sometimes municipal levels

International mechanisms, such as the markets under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 and UN body ICAO’s CORSIA scheme

Other environmental markets including biodiversity

You are responsible for pitching and developing most of your own story ideas.

You may also be occasionally asked help cover spot or breaking news.

You must always write from an unbiased and balanced perspective.

Sub-editing (~50%)

The successful candidate will sub-edit copy from colleagues around the world, maintaining a sharp eye for accuracy, grammar, spelling, tone, and style.

You will act as a newsletter co-editor, sharing responsibility for compiling, proof-reading, and sending out Carbon Pulse’s email-based newsletters.

You will co-edit Carbon Pulse’s new daily VCM digest, which will involve some light reporting.

You may be asked to help resurrect Carbon Pulse podcast series. This will include scheduling guests, recording, editing, and publishing.

As well, you will be tasked with managing Carbon Pulse’s non-news-related online content, for example Dossiers and other resources.

You will be asked to provide assistance in writing and editing marketing content or performing some social media responsibilities.

All Carbon Pulse correspondents are expected to help out in other areas, including sales and conference planning.

REQUIREMENTS:

Markets: You must have a good understanding of the workings of financial markets and, in particular, environmental markets. This must be demonstrated in your application.

Policy: You must be able to follow and adeptly report on policy developments across an array of jurisdictions and market segments. You need to understand the basic rules and subtle nuances of the markets and programmes listed above. You should strive to become an expert in the rules and trends of the markets on your beat, and in the government policy that underpin those programmes.

Writing ability: You need to have strong English skills, while the ability to speak and understand additional languages, including French, German, Spanish, Italian, and/or Portuguese, is seen as a valuable trait.

Team player: You should be able to work effectively either on your own or in a team, and be highly adaptable to a fast-paced and continuously developing environment.

Organised: As you will be home-based or working remotely, you need to be organised. You must be able to multi-task while managing your time, attending regular news-planning meetings, and adhering to strict deadlines.

Networking: Journalists are only as good as their sources, so you need to be able to build and maintain a network of contacts in every market segment. Carbon Pulse’s correspondents have fostered a vast network of cultivated primary and secondary sources to help us not only report stories, but to also add market insight and reaction to them.

Analytical: You must have some Microsoft Excel experience and be able to analyse and manipulate data, with a talent for identifying trends and converting them into stories.

Highly-motivated: The news and markets never sleep, so part of being a journalist means you’re always on call. Some days and weeks will be busier than others, but long hours and some weekend working will not be uncommon. As such, you always need to be highly-motivated and ready to call contacts or quickly write breaking news. Carbon Pulse prides itself on being second-to-none and ready to go the extra mile to win a scoop or file a story, so you need to subscribe to that mentality and demonstrate it on a daily basis.

Willing to travel: This role will require occasional travel in Europe and elsewhere in the world, mainly to industry conferences.

We are committed to supporting the professional growth of our employees and offer opportunities for advancement within the company.

To apply, email your resume, a cover letter, and samples of your written work.

The samples can be either pieces of your previous work or 1-2 news stories reporting on a recent trend or historical event related to the carbon markets – compliance or voluntary (eg. a policy development, an auction result, etc.)

YOUR APPLICATION WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED WITHOUT PROVIDING WRITING SAMPLES.

Application deadline: Until a suitable candidate is found.

Only candidates that are being considered will be contacted for phone interviews.

Carbon Pulse is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender, nationality, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by law. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace for all team members.