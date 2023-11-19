Biodiversity Correspondent, Carbon Pulse – Europe (Remote)

Carbon Pulse is seeking a Biodiversity Correspondent

Location: Europe (Remote)

Job type: Full time

Start date: As soon as possible

Salary: Commensurate with experience

Carbon Pulse is an online, subscription-based service dedicated to providing in-depth news and intelligence about carbon pricing initiatives and climate change policies around the world. Founded in 2015 and with reporters across the globe, our unrivalled coverage focuses mainly on emissions trading markets and other methods of using taxes and market-based mechanisms to cut greenhouse gas output, though we also report on related environmental markets including biofuel credit trading programmes.

In December 2022, we expanded our coverage to the emerging market for biodiversity credits and the policies and corporate strategies that back it.

The role

As our Biodiversity Correspondent, your main focus will be on:

Regulatory, commercial, and technical developments in the emerging biodiversity credit market, both in regards to specific biodiversity certificates, broader nature credit types, and efforts to include biodiversity aspects into carbon credits.

Broader commercial and regulatory efforts to raise finance and otherwise enhance nature protection, such as the establishment of new, targeted nature and biodiversity funds, start-ups, new technologies, large projects, etc.

International and national policies and regulatory initiatives regarding nature and biodiversity protection and restoration, with a special focus on national implementation of the targets outlined in the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

Your focus will be global, and there will be some international travel for conferences and other industry events.

About you

You excel at building up and maintaining a wide network of sources and contacts in all aspects of your field

You are a self-starter and able to work independently, eager to identify and explore deeper policy/market trends while also managing the steady flow of spot news stories

You have the ability to speak and write English at a professional level. Fluency in other languages as well is a bonus

You have at least two years’ experience in either reporting, or working in the biodiversity/conservation space or with carbon markets

You have the ability to manage your time and multi-task effectively

You are proficient in reading large swathes of content sources to monitor them for relevant news and other useful information

What you can expect

Carbon Pulse is a start-up specialist information agency with a strong reputation in a fast-growing global market. We pride ourselves on our extensive knowledge of the markets we cover and our ability to provide our subscribers with the information and insights they need. We will provide the training you need to do your job at the required level, and offer you the level of responsibility you will need to grow.

You will be compensated in accordance to your level of experience.

You will report to the editor of our biodiversity news service.

You can be based anywhere, either working from home or a co-working space, although for practical purposes it would be beneficial if you are in the European/African or American timezones.

You will be encouraged to and supported in building a track record of producing insightful initiative stories that provide our readers with unrivalled insight into the market, to go hand-in-hand with your breaking news spot stories

For more information about the company, see carbon-pulse.com

To apply, email your resume, a cover letter, and some samples of your written work to admin@carbon-pulse.com.

If you have questions about the role, feel free to get in touch with Stian Reklev at stian@carbon-pulse.com.

This job ad is valid until a suitable candidate has been found. We will conduct interviews upon the receipt of suitable applications, so send yours early.

Only candidates whose applications are being strongly considered will be contacted for interviews.

Carbon Pulse is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, religion, gender, nationality, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by law.