Loan from German development bank injects new life into South Africa’s JETP
Published 18:29 on November 17, 2023 / Last updated at 18:29 on November 17, 2023 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
South Africa will receive €500 million in concessional loans from German development bank KfW to undertake a low-carbon transition of its coal-based power sector and promote long-term energy security, the German government confirmed in a statement on Friday.
