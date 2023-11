Premature to allow soil carbon credits under UN’s CORSIA aviation offsetting scheme, green group argues

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Allowing soil carbon credits to be surrendered during the initial phases of ICAO’s CORSIA scheme for international aviation would be premature due to the project type’s lack of MRV standards and a “realistic, defensible” baseline for estimating emissions, a US-based green group has claimed.