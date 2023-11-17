Standard sees first biochar carbon credits awarded to an African project
Published 17:26 on November 17, 2023 / Last updated at 17:30 on November 17, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Switzerland, Voluntary
A Namibian biochar project has become the first in Africa to be awarded carbon removal credits under the European Biochar Certificate (EBC) C-Sink Standard, with its Germany-based developer intending to establish six projects in the nation by next year.
