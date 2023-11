Standard sees first biochar carbon credits awarded to an African project

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

A Namibian biochar project has become the first in Africa to be awarded carbon removal credits under the European Biochar Certificate (EBC) C-Sink Standard, with its Germany-based developer intending to establish six projects in the nation by next year.