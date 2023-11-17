Emitters, speculators once again favour different CCA vintages, while both drop RGAs, WCAs
Published 23:37 on November 17, 2023 / Last updated at 00:17 on November 18, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, US
Compliance entities preferred current year vintage California Carbon Allowances (CCAs), while financial players opted for next year's CCA vintage, and both groups shed RGGI Allowances (RGAs) and Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs), US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Monday.
Compliance entities preferred current year vintage California Carbon Allowances (CCAs), while financial players opted for next year's CCA vintage, and both groups shed RGGI Allowances (RGAs) and Washington Carbon Allowances (WCAs), US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.