Attempt to squeeze carbon farming practices into EU’s carbon removal bill likely to be shot down -sources

Published 16:21 on November 17, 2023 / Last updated at 17:47 on November 17, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS, Nature-based, Voluntary

The European Parliament’s agriculture committee is planning on proposing several farming practices for the EU’s Carbon Removal Certification Framework on Nov. 21 as part of the bill’s full Parliament vote, though several sources don’t expect the changes will be voted through, as the Council of member states adopted its own negotiating mandate on Friday.