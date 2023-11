Attempt to squeeze carbon farming practices into EU’s carbon removal bill likely to be shot down -sources

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



The European Parliament’s agriculture committee is planning on proposing several farming practices for the EU’s Carbon Removal Certification Framework on Nov. 21 as part of the bill’s full Parliament vote, though several sources don’t expect the changes will be voted through, as the Council of member states adopted its own negotiating mandate on Friday.