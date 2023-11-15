Senior Advisor, REDD+, Fauna & Flora International – Cambridge, UK

Salary Range: £58,900 per annum

Start Date: As soon as possible

Duration of Contract: Permanent

Location: Fauna & Flora International, Cambridge, with international travel as required.

Current policy offers partial remote working within the UK

Founded in 1903, Fauna & Flora International (FFI) is the world’s longest established international conservation organisation. Our vision is to create a sustainable future for the planet where biodiversity is conserved by the people living closest to it. We aim to do this through the conservation of threatened species and ecosystems worldwide, choosing solutions that are sustainable, based on sound science and take account of human needs. We have become a trusted entity in the world of conservation. Today FFI is active in over 40 countries.

This role will serve as technical lead for the continued development and expansion of Fauna & Flora’s portfolio of REDD+ projects in priority landscapes. The voluntary carbon market, and nature-based approaches including REDD+ within it, are emerging from a period of intense scrutiny and evolution. At this time of change, opportunity and increasing need, Fauna & Flora is seeking a highly experienced and individual to support selected regional projects and partners to establish high-quality REDD+ initiatives that effectively protect and restore forests and support the Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities on the frontline of conservation efforts.

You will have a cutting-edge understanding of the technical requirements for high quality REDD+ projects, including in depth knowledge of carbon accounting and REDD+ standards and methodologies, a commitment to nature-based climate solutions that place people and nature at their core, and an ability to work swiftly but highly collaboratively to advance the development of projects. You will have excellent leadership, people management and communication skills; and the ability to combine your senior technical expertise with sound judgement to navigate complex situations.

You will hold a relevant higher degree or equivalent qualification in a relevant subject or equivalent level professional experience and extensive experience in the design and implementation of REDD+ projects and nested initiatives. You will be joining Fauna & Flora at an exciting time as we expand our focus on climate change, the critical role of nature for climate mitigation and adaptation, and the role of climate finance in scaling up investment in nature. The role offers the opportunity to work within an international, impactful and ground-breaking organisation, at the forefront of global conservation.

In addition, Fauna & Flora offers a generous pension contribution, attractive annual leave allowance and life insurance. Our offices are located in central Cambridge, just a few minutes’ walk from glorious historic buildings and museums, the picturesque River Cam, the central market and shopping centre, and a host of cafés and restaurants.

The closing date for applications is Thursday, 7 December 2023.

For more information and to apply, please, follow the link: https://www.fauna-flora.org/about/career/24967/