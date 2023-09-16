Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Norway wealth fund releases stricter climate action, voluntary carbon guidelines for companies
Published 06:34 on September 16, 2023 / Last updated at 07:03 on September 16, 2023 / EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary / No Comments
Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which oversees Norway’s NOK15.3 trillion ($1.4 trillion) sovereign wealth fund, on Friday published stricter climate action guidelines for companies in which it invests, highlighting that climate risk equates to financial risk but also offers opportunities.
