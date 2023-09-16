China approves offset market framework, paving way for imminent relaunch of CCER scheme

Published 04:23 on September 16, 2023 / Last updated at 04:23 on September 16, 2023 / Stian Reklev / Asia Pacific, China / No Comments

China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) on Friday evening announced it had approved, in principle, a set of administrative measures that will underpin the relaunch of its national carbon offset programme, which has been suspended for more than six years.