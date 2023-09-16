WCI current vintage auction size increases for Q4

Published 00:27 on September 16, 2023 / Last updated at 00:27 on September 16, 2023 / Allison Gacad

California and Quebec will offer more carbon allowances at the November auction in comparison to the Q3 2023 sale in August following the inclusion of past vintage units, according to a government notice published Friday.