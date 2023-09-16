Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas > Labour leaders advocate for workers’ concerns in New York cap-and-invest programme design

Labour leaders advocate for workers’ concerns in New York cap-and-invest programme design

Published 00:32 on September 16, 2023  /  Last updated at 01:03 on September 16, 2023  / Graham Gibson /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

In a webinar Friday, a panel of labour representatives cautioned the state against over-zealous regulation in its forthcoming cap-and-invest programme, while urging the protection of workers and jobs.

In a webinar Friday, a panel of labour representatives cautioned the state against over-zealous regulation in its forthcoming cap-and-invest programme, while urging the protection of workers and jobs.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software