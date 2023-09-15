UK biomass strategy under scrutiny as critique grows over environmental impact of burning pellets

The UK’s approach to using biomass to produce electricity will be closely examined by the country’s National Audit Office, following ongoing critique about where the fuel is sourced and concerns by environmental activists that burning biomass is not truly renewable.