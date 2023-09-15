Developer plans boom in African bamboo carbon projects, although Kenyan expansion in limbo

Published 18:43 on September 15, 2023 / Last updated at 18:43 on September 15, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary / No Comments

Bamboo could be the next market to boom in nature-based removal solutions as a startup developer in Uganda expects its first batch of afforestation carbon credits to trade at $20, although the company’s expansion plans into Kenya may be at risk from the country’s new revenue sharing demands for local communities.