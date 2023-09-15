Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Verra says academic criticism of REDD methodologies addressed in its new approach
Published 17:50 on September 15, 2023 / Last updated at 17:50 on September 15, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments
Verra has largely welcomed the latest academic bashing of REDD methodologies because it says the criticisms are addressed in its upcoming VCS methodology updates, although the standard body has also pointed out some areas that need to be clarified.
