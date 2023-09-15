Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Indian voluntary carbon credits face quality challenge, warns climate expert

Published 14:16 on September 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 14:16 on September 15, 2023  / Nikita Pandey /  Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A lot of India’s voluntary carbon projects produce credits of low quality, and the country should engage in the high end of the market to attract greater investment, a carbon market veteran told a conference in New Delhi this week.

