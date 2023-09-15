Indian voluntary carbon credits face quality challenge, warns climate expert

Published 14:16 on September 15, 2023 / Last updated at 14:16 on September 15, 2023 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary / No Comments

A lot of India’s voluntary carbon projects produce credits of low quality, and the country should engage in the high end of the market to attract greater investment, a carbon market veteran told a conference in New Delhi this week.