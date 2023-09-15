Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA
> Largest UK ETS emitter to receive £500 mln to exit coal, but thousands of jobs at risk
Largest UK ETS emitter to receive £500 mln to exit coal, but thousands of jobs at risk
Published 15:35 on September 15, 2023 / Last updated at 15:37 on September 15, 2023 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, UK ETS / No Comments
The UK government will provide £500 million to keep the largest steel plant in the country open and to reduce its carbon footprint by switching its energy source from coal to electricity, the British government said in a statement on Friday, although doing so will likely lead to thousands of job losses.
The UK government will provide £500 million to keep the largest steel plant in the country open and to reduce its carbon footprint by switching its energy source from coal to electricity, the British government said in a statement on Friday, although doing so will likely lead to thousands of job losses.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.
We use cookies to improve your website experience and to analyse our traffic. We also share non-personally identifiable information about your use of our site with our analytics partners. By continuing to use our site, you agree to this.
Privacy & Cookies Policy