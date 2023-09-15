Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA > Largest UK ETS emitter to receive £500 mln to exit coal, but thousands of jobs at risk

Published 15:35 on September 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 15:37 on September 15, 2023  / Rebecca Gualandi /  EMEA, UK ETS  /  No Comments

The UK government will provide £500 million to keep the largest steel plant in the country open and to reduce its carbon footprint by switching its energy source from coal to electricity, the British government said in a statement on Friday, although doing so will likely lead to thousands of job losses.

