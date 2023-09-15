Study points to promising CO2 sequestration potential of ERW in tropical agriculture sectors

Published 06:54 on September 15, 2023 / Last updated at 06:54 on September 15, 2023

Using enhanced rock weathering (ERW) in the agricultural sectors of tropical regions offers promising potential to combat climate change while enhancing crop yields, a study has found.