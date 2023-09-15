Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Africa > Study points to promising CO2 sequestration potential of ERW in tropical agriculture sectors

Study points to promising CO2 sequestration potential of ERW in tropical agriculture sectors

Published 06:54 on September 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 06:54 on September 15, 2023  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

Using enhanced rock weathering (ERW) in the agricultural sectors of tropical regions offers promising potential to combat climate change while enhancing crop yields, a study has found.

Using enhanced rock weathering (ERW) in the agricultural sectors of tropical regions offers promising potential to combat climate change while enhancing crop yields, a study has found.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software