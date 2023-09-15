EU renewables saved over half of Russian gas imports in August, say analysts

Published 12:01 on September 15, 2023 / Last updated at 13:24 on September 15, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio

The growth in solar and wind electricity generated across EU countries spared the equivalent of 54% of the total fossil gas imports from Russia in August, according to analyst findings published on Friday that highlight how the rapid expansion of renewables is helping EU nations cover the loss of Russian supplies.