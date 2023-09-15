Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
UK CCS picks up pace as carbon storage licences handed out in first-ever licensing round

Published 11:36 on September 15, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:36 on September 15, 2023  / Bryony Collins /  EMEA, UK ETS  /  No Comments

A developer of a carbon transport and storage network off the coast of north-east Scotland is among the 14 companies to have been awarded 21 licences in the UK’s first-ever carbon storage licensing round, conducted by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

